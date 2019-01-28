Megan Mullally Purchased Her SAG Awards Red Carpet Dress Online

Megan Mullally served as the host during the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday night, arriving on the red carpet ahead of the show in a black Alexander McQueen gown with gold detailing.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Mullally revealed that she had actually purchased the gown herself after designers declined to lend her a dress, something that the actress said happens often.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I always pick out clothes online and buy my own stuff because first of all I like it because I can just wear what I want to wear but also the major designers are not interested in sending me any dresses,” she said.

“I said I am literally hosting,” Mullally recalled. “There is a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera. But people were like, ‘No, no thanks.’”

The 60-year-old did say that Alexander McQueen had sent her two dresses to wear, though they ultimately didn’t work out, leading Mullally to wear a piece she had purchased.

“Alexander McQueen did send two dresses but they didn’t work out, but this is an Alexander McQueen dress that I bought online,” she explained of her final red carpet look, which also included Aquazzura heels, Chanel earrings, a gold Marni clutch and vintage rings and bracelets that the Will & Grace star already owned.

The host originally criticized designers for not lending her pieces in an Instagram post she shared in December after it was revealed she’d be hosting the show.

“Looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT,” she wrote. “Designers do not send me dresses.”

Mullally’s sentiments are similar to recent remarks made by pop singer Bebe Rexha, who recently said in an Instagram video that designers do not want to dress her for the upcoming Grammy Awards due to her size.

“I had my team hit [up] a lot of designers,” she said. “And a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, like, I’m too big.”

Rexha is nominated for two awards at the upcoming show, Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“If a size 6/8 is too big then… I dunno what to tell you,” she said in the clip. “Then I don’t wanna wear your f—ing dresses! ‘Cause that’s crazy! ‘Cause you’re saying that all the women in the world that are a size eight and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses!”

Access mentioned Rexha’s situation to Mullally on the SAG Awards red carpet, to which the actress responded, “I think that’s s—ty!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth