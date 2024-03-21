Megan Fox Reveals Which Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

Megan Fox is getting candid when it comes to which plastic surgery procedures she's had done – except for one she's still "gatekeeping." The actress, 37, went down the list of cosmetic procedures she's undergone during Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, revealing that she first got a nose job in her early 20s.

"That's something I've literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible," she told host Alex Cooper. "Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm going to say 23. It's been well over a decade. I've not touched my nose since then."

Fox also underwent a breast augmentation in her early 20s in between filming the first and second Transformers movies. Since then, the Jennifer's Body star said she had her implants redone after breastfeeding sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, and another time more recently. "I had to have them redone very recently, because the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise ... the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set," she explained.

Fox teased that she had also gone under the knife for a procedure she wouldn't yet disclose. "There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping because it was really good and it's not a known plastic surgery. People don't even really know about it," she said.

When it comes to surgeries she hasn't undergone, Fox denied speculation that she had had a Brazilian butt lift or liposuction. "I've never had a facelift of any kind," she continued. "So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads. ... I've never had [buccal fat removal] done. I'll never have any fat removed. I'm a very lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I'll only ever put fat in."

Fox noted that she's more discerning when it comes to plastic surgery than people might think. "I don't like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have a surgery, it's a very big deal," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star continued. "I have my all my doctors have to meet with me before, and have to tell me if they've seen any omens – if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there were any dead insects – my doctors have to go through this with me, because I'm very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. I don't take surgery lightly. And therefore I have not had many of them."