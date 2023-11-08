Megan Fox Opens up About Past 'Abusive Relationships' With 'Very Famous' Men

Megan Fox is speaking out about her previous abusive relationships with "very famous" men. The Transformers actress, 37, doesn't name names in her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released Nov. 7, but she does write candidly about the physically and psychologically abusive relationships she's endured throughout her life.

In one poem, "oxycodone and tequila," Fox writes, "today my sin was that i followed your friend to the dinner table / instead of waiting for you to lead me," adding later, "you hit me / again / and again." In another poem titled "don't worry darling," Fox pens, "mornings after you would hurt me / i would wake up and make your coffee / put on a sweatshirt so you wouldn't have to look at the bruises you left." The poem continues, "imagine all the girls who don't get hurt / for laughing at another boy's jokes."

The Jennifer's Body actress, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, was married to Brian Austin Green, and publicly linked to Shia LeBeouf and David Gallagher in the past, but told Good Morning America that the abusive relationships were with "very famous" men no one knows about. "But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships," she told the outlet. "I've only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with – I guess, we could say – who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Fox also writes in her book about suffering a miscarriage with her fiancé, real name Colson Baker. Fox, who shares three children – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with Green – writes in one poem of losing her baby, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye." Another line in the poem imagines holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides." Fox told Good Morning America of the experience, "I've never been through anything like that in my life. I have 3 kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately...trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"