Megan Fox Shares More About Her Experience With Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox is opening up about her experience with body dysmorphia and her "never-ending" journey to loving herself and the skin she's in. The Transformers actress, 37, spoke candidly in a video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue after being named a cover model alongside other stars like Martha Stewart and Kim Petras.

"I have body dysmorphia-I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," Fox shared. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." From a young age, the actress said she was hyper-aware of her own appearance and body. "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way," she recalled. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

The Midnight in the Switchgrass star previously has spoken out about her body dysmorphia journey, speaking with British GQ Style in 2021 about her self-love journey throughout the years. "We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she said. "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

In 2019, Fox shared that she had reached a "breaking point" after the release of Jennifer's Body in 2009 following years of being sexualized in Hollywood and by the public. "I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out ... so I went through a very dark moment after that."

After doing "a lot of work" to remove her feelings of "being a victim," Fox said she has been able to move on in her life. "It's [made me grow] into a much more interesting human being than I would have been without that," she explained. "So it allows you the space to have gratitude for something that previously you felt persecuted by. That's the one thing in my life I did do a lot of work on, I do feel free from."