Megan Fox Posts Rare Photo of Her 2 ‘Babes’ at the Beach

Megan Fox shared a rare photo of her two eldest sons, Noah and Bodhi, on a beach outing Saturday.

The two are seen at the beach wearing NATYFLY wetsuits, with their long hair on display. The 31-year-old Fox only wrote “babes” in the caption.

Fox rarely shares photos of her children — Noah Shannon Green, 5; Bodhi Ransom Green, 4; and Journey River Green, 1 — but when she does, her family has to defend her parenting decisions. Last year, Fox and husband Brian Austin Green caught attention for allowing Noah to wear dresses.

“My son, he’s 4,” Green told Hollywood Pipeline last summer. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

Green continued, “And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

Fox and the 44-year-old Green have been married since 2010, but almost divorced in 2015. The couple reconciled in 2016, and Journey was born later that year. Green also has a 16-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

In a February interview with E! News, Fox said she does have a very chaotic life. In addition to being a parent, she also still makes movies and has her own lingerie line. To make time for themselves, Fox and Green try to get to a movie once a week.

“We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress said. “I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.”

In that same interview, Fox was notably frank about Hollywood, calling the industry “morally bankrupt” and slamming it for not have a lot of concern for “what’s right for individuals.”

“You can get really sick as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don’t understand that,” Fox told E! News in February. “There’s no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn’t matter because you are a means to an end.”

Fox recently co-starred on New Girl. In April, Deadline reported that Fox signed on to star in Mysteries and Myths, a four-episode series for the Travel Channel. In the series, Fox will interview archaeologists and experts on historic myths. Filming starts next month and the network hopes to air the show later this year.