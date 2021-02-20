Megan Fox Fans Defend Her After Fake Anti-Mask Instagram Post Goes Viral

Actress Megan Fox suddenly came under fire on Twitter for allegedly speaking out against wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. People rushed to assume the screenshot of an Instagram post was correct, and Fox became a trending topic on Twitter within minutes. However, the screenshot was fake and the Twitter page that shared it has since been suspended. Fox also posted a statement on her Instagram Story again confirming she never said anything about masks. Fox's fans came out in force to defend her. On Friday night, a Twitter page called @PopAlertNews shared a screenshot allegedly showing Fox posting a long statement "defending" her decision to not wear a mask. The screenshot was accompanied by an edited photo of Fox, 34, and her boyfriend, musician Machine Gun Kelly, walking through an airport without wearing masks. But a quick look at Fox's Instagram page shows that she never posted an anti-mask statement. Fans also pointed out that there are plenty of paparazzi photos of Fox taken during the past year when she is wearing masks. Over on Instagram, Fox shared a short statement confirming the statement was fake. "I've never made any statements regarding masks," Fox wrote. "Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done. The internet is so FUN." Twitter also suspended @PopAlertNews just an hour after sharing the fake Instagram message.

this is so low😭 megan fox deserves better pic.twitter.com/f7eomtHnW1 — maddie ✩ (@illicitglory) February 19, 2021 Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises Americans to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the virus. The agency recently updated its page on how to improve masks. The CDC notes that Americans should make sure the mask fits snugly on their ace and pick a mask with multiple laters "to keep your respiratory droplets in and others' out." You should not combine two disposable masks though. Instead, use a cloth later, with one disposable mask underneath.

"Can we talk about how PopAlertNews got suspended after spreading false news against Megan Fox," one fan wrote. "All this woman does is mind her own business. Like y'all really hate gorgeous and successful women. She really been through too much in this industry for y'all to be such a—holes." The Twitter user included a screenshot to show how quickly Twitter amended the "Megan Fox" trending topic to note that the Instagram post was fake.

"Megan Fox IMMEDIATELY trends on Twitter and for what? No one saw her post on Instagram, y'all just saw SCREENSHOTS," one Twitter user wrote. "Y'all really quick to jump on the hate train against strong, beautiful women and it shows." Another fan wrote, "It's fake. Leave her alone."

exactly megan fox pic.twitter.com/esXBvxNN2v — best of megan fox (@meganfoxfiles) February 19, 2021 "Once again Megan Fox deserves better," one fan wrote. "The Megan Fox post is fake I'm fed up of people coming for her," another wrote.

pic.twitter.com/OpYXNJVmAg — jennifer ☽ (@jawbreakcolson) February 19, 2021 "WHOEVER MADE THAT FAKE MEGAN FOX INSTA POST. IM COMING FOR YOU," one person wrote. "In regards to the Megan Fox post, I think it's fake," another fan commented. "I & everyone I know who has her post notifs on never got a notification. I turned up the brightness & exposure of the ss vs a ss i took of her last post & it definitely looks like the icons were pasted on to create a fake post."