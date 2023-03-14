Megan Fox Debuts New Red Hair While Attending Oscars Party Solo

Megan Fox is making a change. The Transformers actress, 36, debuted her new red hair at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty Sunday, pairing the bold new look with a black strapless Miss Sohee Couture gown as she stepped out with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – or her engagement ring.

When it comes to her bold new red locks, Fox's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, said in a press release that the inspiration for her fiery new look was none other than Disney's The Little Mermaid. "She's wearing a beautiful black gown so we wanted the hair to look very effortless and modern," Giannetos said of pairing Fox's bold hair with her elegant gown.

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair))

Fox notably attended the high-profile party solo, as the "Bloody Valentine" artist was performing a show in Dana Point, California. She spent her time at the party reportedly chatting with fellow stars like Billie Eilish and Austin Butler as well as Black Adam actor Noah Centineo. "She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo," a witness told Page Six. "She looked like the cat who ate the canary."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in 2022 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, sparked rumors of trouble in paradise last month after the Jennifer's Body actress posted cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade to her Instagram account, unfollowing her fiancé and deleting photos of him from her account. Fox would go on to deactivate her account entirely for a brief time.

The two were later spotted at a marriage counseling office, where they were photographed after reportedly taking a lengthy appointment inside. Fans speculated that MGK might have been unfaithful to Fox based on her social media activity, with some pointing to the rapper's guitarist Sophie Lloyd. "He probably got with Sophie," one fan commented on Fox's since-deleted post, to which she responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

The actress eventually returned to Instagram to set the record straight about the rumors of infidelity. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," she wrote in a note posted to social media.