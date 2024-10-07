Justin Litovsky has come forward with memories of attending one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous all-white parties in the Hamptons at the age of six. The now 30-year-old Litovsky's recollections have taken on new significance in light of recent serious allegations against the hip-hop mogul, who is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Litovsky's account of the July 1999 event paints a picture of an adult playground far from suitable for a child's eyes. "I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool," Litovsky told The New York Post. He noted the apparent absence of other underage attendees, stating, "I don't remember seeing one other child."

The young Litovsky attended the party with his parents, Maya Litovsky and David Allen. Allen, a photographer at the time, was there to capture images of the star-studded guest list, which included celebrities such as Jay-Z, Tyson Beckford, Lil' Kim, and Donna Karan.

Maya expressed her discomfort with the environment, telling the Post, "There were bottles everywhere and naked women. I wasn't sure if this was appropriate or normal." She added, "I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with."

Despite the adult nature of the event, Justin Litovsky recalls posing for a picture with Diddy himself. Reflecting on the image, he noted, "I don't look like I have a normal smile in the pic."

The Litovsky family's experience provides insight into the nature of Diddy's parties before the implementation of a "kid curfew" in later years, according to the Daily Mail. According to reports, Diddy joked about the need for child welfare to arrive on time at his events in recognition of their inappropriate nature for young attendees.

These revelations come at a time when Diddy's past activities are under intense scrutiny. The rapper is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on serious charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The Litovsky family's account offers a glimpse into the evolution of Diddy's notorious parties. What began as exclusive events in the Hamptons later expanded to various luxurious locations worldwide. The strict all-white dress code became a hallmark of these gatherings, with the last reported party taking place on July 4, 2009, co-hosted by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore.

Litovsky's father, David Allen, recollects moving through the lively party, photographing celebrities as part of his professional duties. Justin mentioned that his father facilitated photo opportunities with various high-profile guests, including Magic Johnson, Patti LaBelle, and Keith Richards.

Maya Litovsky reflected on their early departure from the event, saying, "We didn't see people having sex, but we left at 9:30 PM. The party continued and nobody was getting out of the pool. So, who knows what happened."

As the Litovsky family navigated the party, they attempted to avoid areas with marijuana smoke, alcohol, and topless attendees. At the time, they didn't think much of the experience, but in light of recent allegations against Diddy, they find themselves questioning the nature of the event they attended.