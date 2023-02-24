Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly 'Barely Hanging On'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is alleged to be "barely hanging on," according to a new report. In Touch shared comments from a source claiming to be close to the couple, who said, "Megan is at her wits' end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement. She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!"

The insider went on to say that "there is concern" for Fox among her close friends. "I've never seen her like this over any man in any situation," they stated. Other friends are "worried about her and would like to see her move on," the source added, then boldly stating, "If the relationship survives, everyone closest to her will be shocked." Lastly, the insider added, "She is over his immature and ridiculous antics. The tension is at a boiling point."

Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, Fox deleted all trace of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely. She later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post has since been deleted as well.

Shortly after the rumors of infidelity began to swirl, one claim that arose was that MGK was having an affair with his new guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. However, Lloyd's representatives quickly squashed those allegations. "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," one of Lloyd's reps told Page Six. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Foz seems to be in Lloyd's corner, as the actress shared a kind message on one of the guitarist's recent Instagram posts. "How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand," Fox wrote in the comments section on Lloyd's Instagram post. "Why are people so...so dumb. Sophie, you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here, unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. [Heart emoji] Middle finger up."