'GMA' Weatherman Rob Marciano Lands New Job 6 Months After Firing

Rob Marciano has landed a new job six months after his firing from Good Morning America. Marciano is said to be joining CBS News, PEOPLE reports. The outlet went on to note that CBS News and Marciano's reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Marciano joined ABC in 2014 and appeared on both Good Morning America and World News Tonight over the past decade. The NY Post previously reported that there had been multiple complaints of his behavior, with one report indicating that at some point Marciano was "banned" from GMA's Time Square Studios after allegedly making a colleague feel uncomfortable. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," a source claimed.

(Photo: Rob Marciano on "Good Morning America," 3/11/16. - Fred Lee)

According to a previous report from Page Six, ABC's employee relations department took Marciano off the air for a month, following an alleged incident with a female co-worker. However, several months later GMA executive producer Simone Swink would not let him back into the studio when his ban was lifted. "She's no-nonsense and is very serious," a second source said. "She's focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She's very protective of her team."

In April 2024, news emerged that Marciano had officially been let go from GMA and ABC. Per the NY Post, ABC News declined to comment on Marciano's firing, and representatives for the weatherman did not return requests for comment at the time.