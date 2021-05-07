Megan Fox's Britney Spears Impression Will Make You Do a Double Take

✖

Kelly Clarkson was not the only talented singer on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Megan Fox proved she could have a second career as a Britney Spears impersonator when she sang some of the pop star's songs while explaining how important they are for her. The Rogue star revealed that she listens to Spears' classics to overcome her fear of flying.

Whenever she encounters turbulence on a flight, Fox, 34, always puts on music that she knows she would not die to. "I would throw on certain music, that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to," she explained. "For me, that was Britney Spears. Like the archives from when I was young. So, like the 'Oops!' album." She then sang the line "I'm not a girl, not yet a woman" from the Spears song of the same name. "That's not the soundtrack to my death," Fox said while Clarkson laughed. "So that always made me feel better."

"You're not gonna meet God on a... like, 'Oh baby, baby,' and then you're dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe at that moment. So for me, that was really helpful," Fox continued, as she impersonated Spears. Fox suggested that other people nervous about flying listen to songs by The Backstreet Boys or "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls. "Ain't nobody dying to that song, ever," Fox joked. "Never have, never will."

Clarkson then asked if that was really not on the playlist to death. One song Fox believes is on the playlist to death is "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas. "That should actually not be allowed on airplanes at all," Fox said. "No one should ever be allowed to play that song." Clarkson suggested Fox make a Spotify playlist of songs people should listen to if they don't want to die on a plane.

Fox must be listening to a lot of Spears songs lately because she has been flying around with her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two were recently seen in Jacksonville, Florida, where Kelly performed. The two were seen hugging after the show, and video surfaced showing Fox singing along to Kelly's songs, reports Entertainment Tonight. One source recently told ET the two are "very in love." The source added, "MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen, and is super respectful, thoughtful, and funny, which are all qualities that she loves. MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her caliber."