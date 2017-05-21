Megadeth Paid Emotional Tribute To Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell During Tokyo Performance

After the unfortunate news that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell had passed away, many of his peers took to paying homage to their fallen friend. Joining that wave of tributes, is Dave Mustaine, from thrash metal band Megadeth.

Megadeth is currently on tour in Japan and, after hearing about Cornell’s death, decided to pause during their set in Tokyo so Mustaine could say a few words and then the band went on to cover Soundgarden‘s song “Outshined.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Mustaine may not have the same vocal range that Cornell did, what he lacks in the ability to imitate Cornell’s incredible voice he more than makes up for in sincerity.

It may seem unusual to some that Mustaine, a leader of the thrash metal scene, would have a connection to Cornell, who would be considered by most to be a part of the grunge movement, the truth is that both Megadeth and Soundgarden hit high career moments around the same time.

Up Next: Chris Jericho Speaks Out On The Death Of Chris Cornell

In October of 1991, Soundgarden put out their first commercially successful album, Badmotorfinger. The following year Megadeth released Countdown to Extinction.

Both albums went on to be the first double-platinum selling albums for both bands. Admittedly, Megadeth had put out a few albums prior that were moderately successful as well, but this was Soundgarden’s first major success.

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday night. He had just finished playing a concert with Soundgarden in Detroit.

His wife said she spoke to him not long before and claimed that he did not give her any indication that he was depressed or suicidal.

A medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.

More: Friend Of Chris Cornell Reveals Details About Singer’s Attitude Hours Before His Passing

[H/T: Nerdist]