Meek Mill is in shock over Kanye West's tweets about him on Tuesday night. The rapper responded to West's post about him and Kim Kardashian in a tweet of his own on Wednesday afternoon. Cutting right to the chase, Mill wrote: "S— is cappp cmon..."

West's latest Twitter outburst included new paranoia about his wife's fidelity — this time with Meek Mill. In a now-deleted tweet, West wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.' Meek is my man and was respectful... That's my dog... Kim was out of line... I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ... But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

According to a report by Page Six, Kardashian and Mill did both attend the same criminal justice reform summit in November of 2018. Still, it is clear that Mill does not see any reason for West to suspect that there was something unprofessional between them. At the time, Mill praised Kardashian in an interview with Access Online, calling her "a friend."

"Everybody that's using their platform helps. I think she's doing a lot of good work. She's doing a lot of work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that's working for a better cause – not even just for reform," he said.

In addition to this thinly-veiled allegation, against Mill West's recent Twitter tirades included some admonitions about his wife's promiscuous past. As most fans know, Kardashian was the victim of a leaked sex tape early on in her career, but she secured the rights to the footage and turned it into a fortune. She then went on to pose for a nude Playboy photoshoot, along with other suggestive modeling jobs.

"I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex [tape]," West tweeted on Monday night. "I put my life on God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God... I'm at the ranch... come and get me." A few minutes later, he posted a photo of himself with his four children, adding: "West children will never do playboy west."

West's self-proclaimed marital insecurity is nothing new, however. In late 2018, during a similar series of public outbursts, West fueled obscure rumors among fans that Kardashian had had an affiar with rapper Drake. That controversy gradually fell away without a clear resolution, however, on Monday night West tweeted the name "Drake" with a thinking emoji, leaving many fans curious again.