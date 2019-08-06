Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s Daughter, Posts ‘Cat Is out of the Bag’ Selfie

Meadow Walker walker has been active on social media as of late. She recently shared an up-close and personal selfie on Instagram and fans are loving it.

Walker, the only daughter of the late Paul Walker, shared the photo on social media on Saturday. It showed her standing before a tile wall wearing a white shirt with a flannel over top. She appeared to have a bag across her chest, and her iPhone was visible in the photo, which evidently was taken in a mirror.

View this post on Instagram the cat is out of the bag A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 3, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

It appears, based on photos shared in the days prior, that Walker got a haircut. Only a portion of her face was visible in the photo, but fans were happy regardless. She wrote in the caption, “the cat is out of the bag,” though it’s unclear what she meant by that.

“You look so beautiful!!!” one Instagram user commented.

Another chimed in, “Anyone else [think] she kinda looks like Mike from Stranger Things?? In a good way obviously.”

“Pretty babeee,” a third person wrote on Instagram.

Another commenter added, “And I LIKE IT A LOT.”

Days earlier, Walker posted a photo of herself wearing a grey tank top and jeans. She could be seen standing in the sunshine, while joking about her Instagram caption about a need for “more Area 51 content.”

View this post on Instagram need more Area 51 content A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

She first returned to Instagram after a lengthy hiatus on July 13. The 20-year-old shared two stunning photos taken during a photoshoot. Fans flooded the comments, grateful to see her back on the social media platform.

The photos were taken by photographer Heidi Stanton. She kept her caption simple, writing, “Hi.” Walker later posted another picture from the session on her Instagram Story, tagging Stanton to credit her.

“That’s an angel if I’ve ever seen one,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Wow [fire] [wow emoji] you have your dad’s beautiful blue eyes for sure,” another wrote, adding a little heart emoji.

“I need to tell you, your posts convey so much peace and light, you’re a person surrounded by love,” another said.

The Instagram posts were Walker’s first since May, and only one of six others on her account. As noted by Access, Walker posted a black-and-white photo in May, only to delete it shortly after.

She’s been active on social media since September 2015. At that time, she shared a photo of herself and her father. Walker was a toddler in the picture. She posted it on what would have been her father’s birthday, and urged fans to support the Paul Walker Foundation in his honor.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote at the time. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching the [Paul Walker Foundation] on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

Paul Walker was known for playing Brian O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious films. He died in a car accident in November 2013, along with close friend Roger Rodas. He was 40 when he passed away and was still filming Furious 7. The film was delayed as a result, but finally came out in April 2015. It brought in more than $1 billion at box offices nationwide.