Meadow Walker, Daughter of Paul Walker, Celebrates Sunny Day With ‘Desert Smush’

Meadow Walker is back on Instagram and showing off her modeling skills. The late Paul Walker‘s 20-year-old daughter took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a photo of herself posing on the edge of a pool in a swimsuit and bucket hat. In the photo she cradled her head in her hands and gave the camera a small smile.

“Desert smush,” she captioned the sunny photo.

Plenty of her 1.8 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the sweet post.

“This is stunning!” one Instagram user wrote.

“So cute,” another said.

“Desert angel!” someone else wrote.

“Why are you so pretty,” another said.

Others wrote that they could see the resemblance to her late father, who died in 2013 in a car crash. “You can tell you’re Paul’s daughter. He was an amazing man,” someone said.

The post came one day before what would have been the Fast & Furious star’s 46th birthday, a day that saw plenty of tributes to him, including one from Meadow. On Thursday, she shared a black and white throwback photo of her and her father, captioning it, “happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know.”

The post received plenty of comments, some of which mentioned how raising Meadow was among Paul’s great achievements. “This is a great photo of two Meadow,” one comment said. “Of everything your Dad did, you were what he was most proud of and brought the most joy to his life.”

Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also shared a tribute to him, writing that he was moved by Kevin Hart‘s recent car crash that left his spine fractured in three places.

“I never post about my friend. It’s a personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet,” Johnson wrote. “But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters and the pride and protection we took being their fathers.

“And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road,” Johnson continued, referring to Hart’s accident earlier this month.

“All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend.”