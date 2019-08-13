Meadow Walker, Daughter of Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Paul Walker, Reveals ‘Robes Only’ Selfie

Meadow Walker is amping up her social media presence with another selfie. The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a fluffy white bathrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

“robes only,” she captioned the photo in which she gave a soft smile and gazed at the camera.

The post was the latest in a string of selfies Walker, 20, has been sharing to Instagram recently following a long hiatus. Starting in July, Walker has shared five selfies to her Instagram profile. Prior to that, she hadn’t posted since March 2018, and before that, since September 2017.

Earlier this month, Walker showed off a much shorter hairdo than she’s been rocking recently. “The cat is out of the bag,” she captioned the photo debuting her long bob. In the recent robe selfie, her hair lightly touches against the tops of her shoulders.

“Wow so pretty!!” one of her 1.6 million Instagram followers commented on the photo.

“Brows, skin, eyes, hair >>,” another wrote.

“Flawless,” someone else commented.

“Looks like dad’s eyes,” another said.

Meadow Walker was 15 when her dad Paul Walker died in a car accident in November 2013 along with close friend Roger Rodas. Paul was 40 when he died and in the midst of filming the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Furious 7. Upon the film’s release in April 2015, it brought in more than $1 billion worldwide.

Paul’s mother, Cheryl, told PEOPLE last year that she last time she saw her son, they were having a conversation with Meadow. Paul was on a break from filming an decided he would pick out a Christmas tree that evening with Meadow.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” Walker’s mother, Cheryl, said. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!’”

That event was a charity car show for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. Several hours later, while leaving the event, he decided to take a ride in a red Carrera GT Porsche with Rodas. The car crashed and exploded, killing them both.

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident,’” Cheryl said. “But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

“I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives,” Cheryl said. “That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”

