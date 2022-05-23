McDonald's and Kanye West Seemingly Collaborating on Major Project

✖

Kanye "Ye" West announced his latest project on Monday, and once again it's the last thing you would expect from him. The rapper and fashion mogul posted an image of a box with the McDonald's logo on the top and a profile image of a burger on the side. He wrote that he was working on "reimagined" packaging for the fast-food giant, but it's unclear if this is an official collaboration.

"Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging," Ye wrote alongside his post on Monday afternoon. He tagged Fukasawa and the official McDonald's account, then re-posted the same image on his Instagram Story. There, he wrote: "Next week it's the fries." So far, McDonald's has not commented publicly on Ye's post, and Fukasawa's account is private so it's not clear if he has responded.

Ye's fans speculated wildly about the meaning of this post in the comment section. Many tried to discern a hidden symbolic meaning, while others took it at face value and assumed Ye is honestly working with McDonald's to create new packaging. Still, others cracked jokes about the collaboration, clearly assuming it was a joke from the start.

Either way, fans and followers celebrated this post as Ye's grand return to Instagram. He was suspended from the platform back in March after his public feuds with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. A spokesperson for the company told reporters from TMZ that Ye's posts about Noah specifically violated Instagram's policy about hate speech. Still, that only got Ye suspended for 24 hours, while the rest of his absence has been by choice.

Ye is in the middle of a chaotic divorce from Kardashian after about seven years of marriage. They split after Ye's failed run for president in 2020 and some of his most over-the-top public outbursts of all time, including his tearful speech about his experiences considering abortion. At first, it appeared that the divorce was amicable, but over the last year, Ye has frequently changed his mind back and forth about how cooperative he will be with the proceedings.

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, though some details of the divorce remain to be worked out. Meanwhile, Kardashian is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, and Ye has lashed out at both of them publicly. When Noah criticized Ye on The Daily Show, Ye lashed out at him as well. It is not clear if any progress has been made in the divorce.