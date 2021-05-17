'Mayans M.C.' Star's Grandmother Falls Ill, Massive Medical Bills Piling Up

✖

Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news with fans that her grandmother, Patricia, is battling with her health, and is asking her followers for a little help. Due to her health and the rising cost of hospital bills, Tosta and her family are hoping for a little relief. As a result, a GoFundMe page has been created in hopes that onlookers who are financially able, might lend a helping hand as 2020 was an incredibly rough year for everyone.

Tosta took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of her grandmother from the GoFundMe page with a caption that reads, "hi loves [red heart emoji] my grandma patricia in Venezuela is currently going through a very very rough time with her health. she is very sick right now. i have been helping my family as much as i can but its been a tough time for everyone! we created a go fund me page for her. i have the link in my bio [pray hand emoji] please keep her in your prayers! she's a warrior and i know she will get through this [blue heart emoji] thank you so so so much from the bottom of my heart..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emily tosta (@emilytosta)

A description of what exactly is going on is listed on the GoFundMe page, and reads, "Recently she suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke, with hemiplegia on the right side. She had an urgent neurosurgery done," the description read. "She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the Cetven Medical Center in Valencia, Carabobo State. She will have to be in this unit for many days, a total of 1 month of hospitalization. Despite her neurological progress in such a short time after having been operated on, the long hospitalization time is necessary because she is presenting motor difficulties and she must stabalize."

"In addition she is also presenting respiratory deficit and needed endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation for several days. Both her recovery and and stabilization require many days of intensive care, which represents a significant sum of expenses." Several of Tosta's fans flooded the comment section of her post to show their love and support during this difficult time for her family.

Tosta recently spoke with PopCulture.com regarding Season 3 of Mayans M.C. The actress detailed what she and co-star Richard Cabral had to do to get into character as they prepped for an emotional rollercoaster storyline. Though Season 3 just came to an end, fans are already anticipating Season 4 after several cliffhangers have viewers begging for answers.