Matthew Perry's Stepdad Keith Morrison Releases Statement After Arrest Made Over 'Friends' Star's Death

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death came under investigation after ketamine was determined to have been a contributing factor.

Matthew Perry's family is finally getting some "justice." Following the news that an arrest has been made in the late Friends actor's death — related to ketamine found in his system — Perry's family, including his stepdad Keith Morrison, have released a statement.

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death," Perry's family said in a statement shared by E! News, "but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course."

(Photo: Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of the new film "Me, Myself & Irene"- a comedy about a schizophrenic played by Jim Carrey – in Los Angeles, 15 June 2000. - LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

Perry's death was revealed to be caused by acute effects of ketamine in an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE. Contributing factors such as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder) were also listed. Ultimately, the actor's death was ruled accidental.

