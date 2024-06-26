Matthew Perry Death Investigation Update: Multiple People Likely to Be Charged

The LAPD reportedly believes its investigation into Perry's death could lead to criminal charges, but it's up to the U.S. Attorney's Office to press charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reportedly intends to charge "multiple people" with crimes in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry. On Tuesday, a law enforcement source told PEOPLE that the investigation into Perry's death is "nearing its conclusion," and that investigators hope to bring charges against a few parties. However, the ultimate decision will be up to the Attorney's Office, who declined to comment on the report.

Perry – best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends – passed away at his home on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. His manner of death was ruled accidental and an autopsy report listed two drugs among his causes of death – ketamine and burenorphine. The latter is a medication used to treat the effects of opioid use disorder, while the former is a powerful tranquilizer that has gained popularity for use in some forms of psychological therapy. Those close to Perry believed he was sober at the time of his death, but investigators found that he had more ketamine present in his system than could even be explained by a ketamine-assisted therapy regimen.

Sources at the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that after the autopsy report was published, they began an investigation into where the ketamine might have come from. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Postal Inspector were reportedly involved as well, though the DEA did not respond to PEOPLE's report on Tuesday.

Ketamine was initially created as an anesthetic for treating animals, which is why it is often described bluntly as "a horse tranquilizer." According to a report by WebMD, today emergency responders may give ketamine to a patient who is agitated after a serious incident, such as a suicide attempt. Doctors noticed that ketamine could have a long-term impact on the depression that caused such an incident in the first place, which is now "ketamine infusion therapy" got started. The drug generally causes a "dissociative experience," which patients sometimes liken to their experiences with hallucinogens.

A growing number of doctors and patients say that ketamine has a lasting impact on depression when used in a clinical setting in coordination with other therapies. However, its history as a party drug has slowed its study and widespread adoption for these purposes. Those treatments aren't broadly approved by the FDA either, though one nasal spray product derived from ketamine was approved in 2019. Patients can only get heavier doses from specific doctors with permission to conduct research on its effects.

Investigators seem to be on the trail of anyone who sold Perry illicit ketamine outside of a clinical context. However, some advocates have already expressed concern that Perry's story could set back the progress on ketamine therapy in general. It's worth noting that the actor passed away by drowning in his hot tub, with other factors listed including coronary artery disease. His death was officially ruled an accident. There's no telling if the U.S. Attorney's Office will choose to pursue charges based on this investigation.