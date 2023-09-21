Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Get Offer From TV Legend for DNA Test

Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson related? Maury Povich wants to find out. According to the video Povich shared with E! News, he announced that he would come out of retirement in order to perform a DNA test on both McConaughey and Harrelson. He is known for being the show host of Maury, which went off the air in 2022, and which was most well known for broadcasting the results of the DNA tests his guests took to prove or disprove that they were the father of their children.

"I just heard about the possibilities," Povich says in the video. "I mean, Matthew, I don't know you. Woody, you're my pal, but guess what? I would come out of retirement! We could do prime-time DNA: Maury's back with Woody and Matthew."I'll even get my showtime color back in my hair," says Povich, displaying his grey hairs. "Woody's got my number. I'm ready!"

In response to the video, McConaughey told Adrienne Bailon-Houghton of E! News that he appreciated the offer from Povich. "I don't know if we're going to be calling you to do it on your show, but I like the way you're thinking," he said. McConaughey and Harrelson, both of whom said in separate interviews earlier this year that they think they might share a parent, sparked rumors that they might be related to each other.

During a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Harrelson explained that there's likely some truth to the rumors, as McConaughey's mother, Kay, or MawMac, had implied as much when they were in Greece during a group discussion. "I mentioned something about regrets, and I said it's odd that my father has no regrets," Harrelson remembered saying. "I've known 'MawMac' a long time, and she goes, 'I knew ... your father.'" "It was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting," he said.

Harrelson noted that her pause in her response seemed to be filled with hints and "innuendo." McConaughey related a similar story to Kelly Ripa on her podcast and again this week on Access Daily. Regarding the headlines describing his alleged connection with Harrelson, he said, "She's the one that started this whole thing!"

Povich shared an Instagram video he made after Harrelson revealed the interesting detail on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he appears to be eating pretzels and staring into the camera. He wrote above the video, "Patiently waiting for a celebrity DNA feud I would come out of retirement for." He then captioned the post, "Ready to stir the pot #maury #mauryshow #dna."