Cardi B Offered Lie Detector Test From Maury Povich

After a whirlwind of rumors and conflicting reports about Cardi B and Offset’s relationship status, Maury Povich stepped in to offer what help he could.

.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury! — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018

The day-time host known for heated relationship drama, paternity tests, and on air scuffles tweeted directly at Cardi B offering a lie detector test should she need one.

Of course, Cardi B didn’t respond, though her fans certainly did.

“Maury, please,” responded one fan, to which Povich wrote “I am just here to help!” Another fan retweeted Povich while quoting the “you can always call Uncle Maury” portion, along with a few choice emojis. Povich responded, apparently not catching her tone.

Povich continued interacting with Cardi B’s fans for a while, though at times they didn’t seem to be speaking the same language.

this is funny but still, gettin the side eye pic.twitter.com/5hFuItJbr9 — The Notorious K.I.D. 👑 (@bceeteedubz) January 5, 2018

There’s still no news on the Cardi B and Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared on Instagram without her engagement ring on New Year’s Eve after reports that Offset had cheated on her. She also mentioned his infidelity at a show last week, employing an apt Beyonce quote — “you do that s— again, you’re gonna lose your wife.”

If Cardi B didn’t notice the tweet from Povich, it’s understandable. She spent the past week or two revelling in her victory as she became the first hip-hop artist to land three songs in the Billboard top 10 simultaneously. After that she and Bruno Mars released “Finesse,” which hit #1 on iTunes.