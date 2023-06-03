'Maury' Cancellation Blindsides Lifelong Fans

Maury Povich's time on daytime TV has come to an end, bringing with it the end of a cable boom that brought daytime shows like Maury to the popularity. And viewers and fans of the show are undoubtedly aware online, sharing their favorite moments and joking about the show's end.

In those early days of the internet, Maury became fodder for memes and showcased what daytime audiences had been watching for years. It also helped keep the show going a lot longer than it likely would've gotten. Jerry Springer ran on TV until 2018, with his Judge Jerry show beginning the following year before being canceled recently. Maury has lasted, vastly unchanged into an era when an on-demand choice is touted above all.

Maury Povich Retires, Ending a 31-Season Run of Revealing Who Is the Father https://t.co/RBKOW1zNBg — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2022

How did it manage? Is it the over-the-top reactions to the paternity test results, with hopeful mothers chasing their lost hopes to the back after receiving terrible news? What about the phobias that people agreed to confront on TV, leading to a grown woman running in fear from a pile of cotton balls.

It's all there, or it was until news broke on Saturday that the show was hanging it up. Soon some podcast or weird gas station video channel will take up the mantle of wild daytime talk segments.

Scroll down to take in how many viewers and fans are marking the end of the series. If you want to drag up a few memories, peruse a bit and it's bound to happen.