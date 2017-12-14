Matt Lauer Reportedly Wants His Wife’s Forgiveness Just to Stage Comeback

Matt Lauer is reportedly trying to save his marriage to Annette Roque in an effort to stage a comeback, but it’s not going well.

“Matt’s marriage is over — but he is trying to save it, for all the wrong reasons,” one insider told Radar Online on Wednesday. But Roque told Lauer “that he has humiliated her for the last time,” the source said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the anonymous source, Roque has “always suspected that Matt was cheating, but he always denied it. Did she just take his word for it, and essentially look the other way? It very much appears to be the case.”

Another source said Lauer still hasn’t kicked him out of their Hamptons mansion, but they are sleeping in different parts of the compound.

“She never has to see him, and she spends most of the day with her horses,” the source said. “Her feeling is to let the kids… spend time with their dad, but Annette is now going to be living her life on her terms.”

Lauer and Roque have been married for 19 years and have three children, 16-year-old Jack; 14-year-old Romy; and 11-year-old Thijs. Roque has already been seen without her wedding ring. The two were seen together to take Romy horseback riding on Dec. 10, but were not talking to each other.

NBC News fired Lauer late last month for alleged sexual misconduct. Another insider claims Lauer wants another TV job, and believes reconciliation with Roque would help his image.

“He never wanted to go out like this. He also realizes that reconciling with Annette would absolutely help him to land another gig,” another source told Radar Online. “He thinks, ‘If Annette can forgive me, so can America.’”

However, a former colleague told PEOPLE on Dec. 4 that Lauer is considering retirement and spend time with his children.

“He wanted to run away and live with the money he had made and be with his family,” the colleague told PEOPLE. “This is definitely not the way he wanted to go out, but I don’t think he feels the need to be on air like some people, doing specials. I think he’ll have a quiet life and go golfing a ton.”