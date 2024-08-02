Justin Timberlake Loses Drivers License After Entering DWI Plea

Justin Timberlake has been stripped of his driving privileges following a court hearing related to his recent DWI case. The 43-year-old singer, known for hits like "Mirrors" and "SexyBack," appeared remotely via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, where he's currently on his Forget Tomorrow world concert tour.

The hearing, which took place on Friday, August 2, saw Timberlake enter a not-guilty plea to the charges of driving while intoxicated. Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace presided over the proceedings, ultimately deciding to suspend Timberlake's driving license in the state of New York pending his next court appearance on August 9, per In Touch.

The case stems from an incident on June 17, when Sag Harbor police pulled over Timberlake after he left a dinner with friends at the American Hotel. According to the criminal complaint, the singer's 2025 BMW was observed running a stop sign and failing "to keep on the right side of the roadway."

The arresting officer noted several signs of intoxication, including "bloodshot and glassy" eyes, "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath, "slowed speech," and that he was "unsteady afoot." The report states that Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" and subsequently refused to take a chemical test.

During Friday's hearing, Timberlake appeared solemn, dressed in a black shirt as he learned the fate of his driving privileges. The singer's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., faced criticism from Judge Irace for comments made following the previous court session on July 26. The judge reprimanded Burke, stating that his remarks came across as "an attempt to poison the case before it even begins" and warned of a potential gag order if such behavior continued.

Burke had previously asserted that Timberlake was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest and should not have been taken into custody. He claimed, "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case," expressing confidence that "the criminal charge will be dismissed." When questioned about the judge's threat of a gag order, Burke remained defiant, stating, "I don't see that happening. We all have jobs to do. We're obligated to zealously defend our client."

The arrest has cast a shadow over Timberlake's ongoing world tour. While not directly addressing his arrest, Timberlake made a heartfelt statement to his Chicago audience on June 21, acknowledging the challenging week he had faced. He expressed gratitude for his fans' unwavering support, admitting, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."

Court documents reveal that when questioned by the officer, Timberlake claimed to have consumed "one martini before driving." However, the officer's observations and Timberlake's alleged poor performance on field sobriety tests led to his arrest.

As Timberlake prepares for his next court appearance on August 9, his legal team is likely strategizing their defense. Burke said in a statement to In Touch on June 19, "[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time."

The outcome of this case could have significant repercussions for Timberlake's career and personal life. A conviction could lead to fines, potential jail time, and damage to his reputation. However, if his attorney's confidence in dismissing the charges proves well-founded, Timberlake may emerge from this ordeal with minimal long-term consequences.