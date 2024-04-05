Matt Damon Once Got Snubbed by Disney Stars: Cole Sprouse Dishes on the Cringey Moment

Sometimes, even a high celebrity status isn't enough to keep someone from getting snubbed. Matt Damon found this out the hard way when he tried to talk to Disney stars Cole and Dylan Sprouse. In a new episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Cole revealed that he and his brother once had a chance to meet Damon on the set of their Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, but they essentially ignored him.

"So my brother and I were in set school at the time and we were really into World of Warcraft," Cole recalled. "One of the PAs comes knocking on the set school door and goes, 'Oh, you guys, you won't believe it. Matt Damon is going to be here today. His kids love the show, so he's gonna be here in like 30 minutes,' and I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, 'Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off of World of Warcraft right now.' We must have been 15."

"Matt Damon knocks on the door and every crew member is behind him in the hall just looking and amazed at Matt Damon," the Riverdale star continued. "And I don't know if Dylan and I even turned away from our computers to say hi. This was how ridiculous we were as children. I think he came in and was like, 'Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?' and just went right back to the game."

Interestingly, Cole feels like the story is actually a great example of how normalized their childhood was, in spite of being huge TV stars so young. "I look back on that story now, and I'm actually like, I love it because it, you know, the whole ethos of whatever that was around us didn't really affect us," he said. "We were just being kids and playing video games."

He then quipped, "I'm sure if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I'm just gonna say 'I'm sorry' and it'll be all good."