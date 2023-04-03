Ben Affleck Is Mistaken for Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Ad

Ben Affleck is a man that loves his Dunkin', but he might rethink his loyalty after hilariously being mistaken for his old pal Matt Damon in a new ad for the coffee and donut chain. In the clip, shared exclusively by PEOPLE, Affleck is attempting to order, when the conversation turns toward his film work. "I'm here for the Dunkin' Run...campaign, commercial," says the Oscar-winner, who also conceived and directed the short commercial. "It's a great deal – a large coffee, a donut for a buck. I mean, it's pretty cool."

"So I thought it would be like authentic and meta – yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?" Affleck continues as the Dunkin' employees look on with confusion in their yes.. "You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me." As one barista struggles to recognize the A-list star, the other says, "You know, The Departed," indicating that they think he is Damon, who stars in the iconic crime film. "Are you in The Departed?" they ask Affleck to which he shakes his head and replies "I'm Matt Damon." One Dunkin' employee gushes about that they "love" Damon, prompting Affleck to quip, "Nah, I mean... some of his work..." A barista then adds, "He's had a really consistent career," as Affleck continues to shake his head in disappointment.

This is not Affleck's first Dunkin' ad, as earlier this year he filmed one in which he actually worked at a few different Dunkin' locations and surprised customers at the drive-thru window. In the ad, the Batman actor surprised Dunkin' visitors as they passed by the drive-thru window to pick up their orders. He joked around with everyone and clearly made lots of days. In the end, his wife Jennifer Lopez pulls up and chides her husband for not being honest about what he does "all day" when he tells her he's "going to work." The sullen actor tells his new co-workers he has to go, as Lopez tells him to bring her a glazed donut on his way out.

Affleck and Lopez's ad was one of the most popular commercials from the Super Bowl, which led Dunkin to share some bloopers from behind-the-scenes. Dunkin' released a compilation of some of the funnier interactions Affleck had while working the drive-thru at one of the company's Medford, Connecticut stores. The clip really showcases Affleck's sense of humor, with the actor at one point joking with a customer that Dunkin' is out of both coffee and donuts.