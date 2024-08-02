'Mary Poppins' and 'West Side Story' Actor Dead at 90: Son of Bobby Banas Confirms His Passing

Bobby Banas, real name Robert Banas, was an accomplished dance star who appeared in films like 'West Side Story.'

Mary Poppins and West Side Story actor Bobby Banas has died. He was 90. Banas' son confirmed his father's passing in a post on Instagram.

"Today was the day that [Bobby Banas] chose to sore up into the infinite light of the heavens above," he wrote. "A son, brother, father, grandfather and a true legend of stage & screen. You played with the best of them. You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and funny sense of humor."

"Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever," Banas' son's statement added. "Fly on joyboy... I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!"

Banas — real name Robert Joseph Banas — was born in New York City in 1933. He caught the dance bug from an early age and set out to be a professional dancer.

Once speaking about his love of dance, Banas was quoted as saying: "I would immediately run and stand in a doorway pretending it was a frame for a small stage. I then would jive, moving my body to and fro, trying to keep up with the beat of the music, knowing that when the music would crescendo I'd leap in the air defying gravity, only to land in a heap. I'd pick myself up and start it all over again."

Some of the many stage shows Banas appeared in include Carousel, Kiss Me Kate, Annie Get Your Gun, Brigadoon, and Peter Pan. In addition to his career on the stage, Banas was also an actor who appeared in Mary Poppins, West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

He is survived by his son, director and photographer Eden Tyler Banas.