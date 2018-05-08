Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Appearance at Met Gala

The Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala on Monday evening, dressed in outfits as outlandish as any other celebrities.

The Gala’s them was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and the Olsens did not disappoint. One wore a flowing orange gown that obscured all of her features, dotted with bright yellow spots like suns. The other wore an elegant blue dress under a yellow fur coat, with two large amulets around her neck.

According to the New York Times, the new exhibit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will cover three galleries, approximately 68,600 square feet, making it the largest exhibit ever put on by the institute. The exhibit will include about 50 ecclesiastical garments on loan from the Vatican, as well as items from the Met’s own permanent collection related to Catholicism. The exhibit will also include a collection of 150 designer outfits inspired by Catholic images and style.

The Olsens made a splash at the event last year as well after Nicki Minaj posed for a photo with the famous twins.

“Omg I’m gagging 😍 #MetGala2017,” Minaj captioned the photo, presumably referring to her speechless reaction in meeting the 30-year-old twins.

The siblings are wearing elaborate lace gowns which, while unusual, are stunning in the Gala’s context. However, fans reacted with shock to their faces. They dropped out of the spotlight after reaching adulthood, working instead as prominent fashion designers. Mary-Kate has battled publicly with an eating disorder in the past, and fans thought it had left a mark on her appearance.

They received a warmer welcome this year, with many fans warming up to their adult visages. Users on Twitter also discussed their lesser-known connection to their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, who has been in the headlines for the last two weeks after the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

“Maybe im slow but did anyone else realize scarlet witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is the Olsen twins younger sister,” one person wrote.

The gala absolutely dominated social media, as all attention was on celebrity outfits and on the Met.

“Every show we do at the Costume Institute has that potential,” curator Andrew Bolton told the Times last fall. “This one perhaps more than any other. But the focus is on a shared hypothesis about what we call the Catholic imagination and the way it has engaged artists and designers and shaped their approach to creativity, as opposed to any kind of theology or sociology. Beauty has often been a bridge between believers and unbelievers.”