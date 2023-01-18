Marvin Gaye III's Wife Files for Restraining Order Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Wendy Gaye, the wife of Marvin Gaye III, filed for a restraining order against her husband. The move comes after Marvin was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting Gaye and a cousin. He reportedly pointed a gun at the two women during the incident. Marvin, 57, is the son of the late Motown singer Marvin Gaye.

Gaye went to court on Tuesday and filed for court-ordered protection against Gaye, reports TMZ. She filed for a domestic violence restraining order. Gaye can be seen in Marvin's 2013 music video "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Police were called to Marvin's Calabasas, California home at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 to respond to a "family dispute." Sources told TMZ Marvin got into his wife and cousin about a previous assault. The dispute escalated when Marvin allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the two women. He then reportedly fled the scene in a sports car. He was gone by the time police arrived. Deputies later met with Marvin's relatives to take an "assault" report.

Two days after the incident, Gaye was arrested, reports TMZ. He went to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's station to turn himself in. He was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $50,000 bail and was released. An emergency protective order was issued to keep Marvin from his family. Deputies reportedly recovered two weapons at Marvin's home.

Sources told TMZ that Gaye and Marvin "have had ongoing issues for a while now." Gabriel Arbel, who represents Gaye and the other alleged victim, said his clients are "still distraught" from the incident. They plan to cooperate with the police fully and will press charges. They also asked for privacy.

Marvin is the son of Marvin Gaye and Denise Gordy, the niece of the "What's Going On" Singer's first wife, Anna Gordy. The music icon and his second wife, Janis Hunter Gaye, also had two children, a daughter Nona Gaye and a son Frankie Gaye. Marvin Gaye died one day before his 45th birthday in April 1984 after he was shot twice by his father, Marvin Gaye Sr.

Marvin has mostly stayed out of the public eye in recent years. In 2013, he joined his family in suing Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke for copyright infringement over "Blurred Lines," accusing them of using Marvin Gaye's 1977 hit "Got To Give It Up" without permission. A judge ruled in the Gaye family's favor, awarding a $5.3 million judgment. Marvin also made headlines in 2013 when he said he needed a kidney transplant, which was later successful after finding a donor.