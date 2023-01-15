Marvin Gaye III Arrested on Domestic Violence, Assault With Deadly Weapon Charges

Marvin Gaye III, the son of the late Marvin Gaye, was reportedly arrested Friday on domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charge. Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife and cousin. Sources told TMZ Gaye, 57, allegedly physically assaulted both women after an argument about a previous assault.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Jan. 13 that Gaye was under investigation for assault. Sheriff's deputies received a call around 8 p.m. that night and responded to a "family dispute" at Gaye's Calabasas, California home. Gaye was allegedly arguing with his wife and cousin about a previous assault when he allegedly pulled a gun out. Gaye then fled the scene in a sports car. Sheriff's deputies surrounded his house, but Gaye was gone by the time they arrived. They met with Gaye's relatives and took an "assault" report.

On Sunday, TMZ reported Gaye was arrested on Jan. 14. Sources told the outlet that he turned himself in the next day at around 5 p.m. He was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was released after posting $50,000 fond. An emergency protective order was also issued, ordering Gaye to stay away from his house and family. Deputies allegedly recovered two firearms at Gaye's house.

Gil Arbel, the lawyer for both alleged victims, told TMZ that his clients are "distraught" and will cooperate with law enforcement. They plan to press charges and asked the public for privacy.

Gaye is the son of Marvin Gaye and Denise Gordy, the niece of Marvin Gaye's first wife, Anna Gordy. Marvin Gaye had two other children, daughter Nona Gaye and son Frankie Gaye, with his second wife, Janis Hunter Gaye. Marvin Gaye died in April 1984 after he was shot twice by his father, Marvin Gaye Sr. The "What's Going On" singer died one day before his 45th birthday.

Janis died in December 2022 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66. "From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early," Nona Gaye said in December. "She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she wanted to make sure everyone knew the man she fell in love with. I will never get to see her again in this life but know she's in heaven with my father and a spokesperson for us in spirit."