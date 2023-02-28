Marvel Actress Speaks out on Tax Evasion Scandal

Fan Bingbing, the Chinese actress known for her appearances in Marvel films including X-Men: Days of Future Past and Iron Man 3, is addressing her 2018 tax evasion scandal. The 41-year-old actress, who was eventually fined $70 million, publicly spoke out about the case Thursday as she appeared at the 2023 Berlinale International Film Festival, which marked her first major appearance in years.

"It's fine, it's fine," Fan said through a translator, via Deadline, when asked about the scandal. "I was at home, and I'd like to thank all my fans worldwide for being concerned about me... I was dealing with some things, but you know, everybody's life has highs and lows, and when you reach a low, you steadily, gradually climb back up again. It's a tough process, but you learn a lot of new things at the same time and a lot about the world and a lot about people... For me, it was a very good experience in retrospect... Everything's fine with me now."

Considered one of China's most influential and highest-paid celebrities, Fan found herself shrouded in legal troubles back in 2018 amid a government probe into how celebrities reported earnings in their contracts. According to authorities, per the BBC, some celebrities used "yin-yang contracts," a practice in which one contract sets out an actor's real earnings, and another, which is submitted to the tax authorities, details a lower figure. Authorities claimed Fan owed $36 million. Amid the scandal, the actress disappeared, though she did release a statement on social media in October 2018.

"I've been suffering unprecedented pain recently... I'm so ashamed of what I've done. Here, I sincerely apologise to everyone. "I completely accept all the penalty decisions made according to law, after the investigation done by tax authorities. I will follow the order, try my best to overcome difficulties, raise fund, pay taxes and fines," she said, adding, "Without the good policies of the party and the state, and without the love of the people, there would be no Fan Bingbing."

Fan eventually accepted the charges and an additional fine of $70 million. She all but remained out of the spotlight in the years that followed. In May 2020, it was announced that she was set to return to the screen in the period drama Win The World. She appeared at the 2023 Berlinale International Film Festival in support of her latest movie, Green Night. Fan is also known for her Marvel roles, having appeared as Blink in X-Men: Days of Future Past and as Jiaqi Wu in Iron Man 3.