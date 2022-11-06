'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Owes Six-Figure Sum in Taxes

Teen Mom star Leah Messer is dealing with a major money issue at the moment. According to The Sun, Messer owes more than $450,000 in unpaid taxes. The publication reported that Messer's outstanding debt is owed to both the IRS and the state of West Virginia.

The Sun obtained this information from Kanawha County, which is where her outstanding debts are on record. A clerk in the county told the outlet, "There is a federal tax lien that was recorded on January 7th of 2020 in the amount of $448,261.35." They added that there's "no release" on the amount, meaning that it is unpaid. In addition to this federal tax lien, there is also one on the state level that was recorded on June 27th of 2022, for $9,238.04. Messer nor her reps have commented on this report just yet.

Messer's reported tax liens possibly got in the way of her purchasing her own home. Prior to her split from her fiancé Jaylan Mobley, he purchased them a $500,000 house. Even though they have split, Messer appears to have remained at the residence with her three daughters. However, Mobley's name is the only one on the deed of the house.

About two months after announcing their engagement, Messer and Mobley revealed that they had split. They issued a joint statement on Instagram about the news, which began, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship."

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," their statement continued. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together." Following the news of their split, there have been rumors that Mobley was unfaithful to Messer during their relationship. Although, the Teen Mom 2 alum soon addressed the matter on Twitter, writing, "While y'all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we're solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us."