Martha Stewart Slays With Gorgeous Poolside Photo

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, Martha Stewart is having no problem quarantining at home. On Tuesday, the 78-year-old celebrity homemaker and businesswoman took to Instagram to show off her time in her backyard oasis, which includes an impressive an enviable pool, and her poolside snap gave followers the perfect summer vibes.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" Stewart captioned the post before going on to gush about her pool. "When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!"

The lifestyle guru's post had jaws dropping, both due to gorgeous photo and her pool. Within minutes of posting, the comments section filled with reactions, with one person quipping, "we're here for this swimming lesson!" Somebody else said, "Martha with the thirst trap Tuesday," while another added, "that's how you're serving us on [Day 100] of Covid isolation." A fourth said that Stewart was "here for a hot girl summer." Several others jokingly asked how they could get an invite to the impressive pool.

Stewart's pool gained so much attention from fans that she couldn't help to return to the social media platform not long after to tout on it a bit more. In a separate post, Stewart shared a gallery of images showcasing her watery getaway, where she has likely been spending plenty of time amid the pandemic, as well as other locations on her property.

Writing that "many of you asked to see the pool and gardens out East," Stewart shared "some random shots of a beautiful old property." Showcasing multiple images of her garden, Stewart revealed that she has "gardened here for thirty years," adding that "it's nice to see the trees matured and the plants settle in."

Given the reaction to the first image, it came as little surprise that fans were just as eager to take to the comments section of this post. Responding, one person wrote that Stewart's property "looks so beautiful," adding that Stewart is "always inspiring" their own "gardening endeavors."