Martha Stewart Debuts Trendy New Hairdo

Martha Stewart is looking fresh and fabulous with a new ‘do! The celebrity homemaker and businesswoman, 78, has people swooning as she revealed a slightly shorter and blonder look Tuesday on Instagram, paired with perfectly glam makeup. Looking pleased while inspecting her new style in the mirror and taking a call, Stewart captioned the photo, “Oh boy! What a great new haircut can do!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:51am PST

She also made sure to credit where she got such a wonderful makeover, tagging celebrity colorist’s Rita Hazan’s salon as well as stylist Eugene Toye and makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new look didn’t fail to make a stir, with Stewart’s famous friends weighing in on the change in the comments.

“You look GORGEOUS,” model Karlie Kloss commented, as Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley noted Stewart looked “HAWT.”

If anyone knows about how to keep herself together at all times, it’s Stewart. During her appearance at Vanity Fair‘s New Establishment Summit in October, her comments about Felicity’s Huffman’s prison attire went viral as the Desperate Housewives star served out her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions fraud scandal.

Stewart, who served served five months in prison and five months on house arrest in 2004 for lying about the sale of a stock that she owned, was initially hesitant to weigh in on the scandal when asked on the panel, but quickly offered up a subtly savage response about Huffman’s prison jumpsuit.

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

“Well, she should style her outfit a little bit more,” she said bluntly. “She looked pretty schlumpy.”

Stewart also added of Huffman’s punishment, “She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.”

Photo credit: Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images