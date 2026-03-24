‘Married at First Sight’ Relationship Coach Dies: Mel Schilling Was 54

Married at First Sight Australia and UK relationship coach Mel Schilling has died following a battle with cancer. She was 54.

Schilling’s husband, Gareth Brisbane, confirmed her death Tuesday morning with a statement on social media. While he didn’t specifically share her cause of death, the This Morning contributor had recently revealed she was nearing the end of her life after the colon cancer with which she was first diagnosed in 2023 was determined to have spread.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brisbane shared in his statement that Schilling had “passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.”

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both,” added Brisbane, who shared daughter Madison with the late television personality. “This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.”

While most people know Schilling as “matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV,” Brisbane said that to her family, she was “our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

After thanking everyone who had supported their family during this difficult time, Brisbane wrote, “Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.”

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful,” he concluded. “Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

After initially being diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023, Schilling took to Instagram on March 12 to reveal that a scan in February 2024 had uncovered “small nodules” in her lungs, prompting her to undergo 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Mel Schilling attends The Beauty Awards 2025 at Honourable Artillery Company on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side,” Schilling continued. “After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.”

“So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly,” she shared. “But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

The Married at First Sight star added, “I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people,” concluding, “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”