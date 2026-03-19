‘My Light is Starting to Fade’: Morning Show Staple Shares Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Mel Schilling doesn’t know “how long” she has left after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Married at First Sight U.K. and Australia host, 54, took to Instagram on March 12 to share a heartbreaking update on her health after initially being diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023.

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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Mel Schilling attends The Beauty Awards 2025 at Honourable Artillery Company on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

The regular This Morning contributor recalled that after doctors removed a tumor “the size of a lemon,” she was given “the all clear,” until a routine scan in February 2024 uncovered “small nodules” in her lungs. “The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant,” Schilling wrote.

Over the past two years, the Australian TV personality underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was told she was eligible for a “groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026,” news that had her feeling optimistic that she “might beat this thing.”

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side,” Schilling revealed. “After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.”

Sharing the update alongside a photo of herself, her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their daughter, Madison, Schilling said her latest diagnosis changed “everything.”

“So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly,” she wrote. “But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me,” she continued. “I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Thanking everyone who has supported her on her cancer journey, Schilling said the support has “meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting.”

She concluded, “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”