Markie Post's Death Hits 'Night Court' and 'Chicago P.D.' Fans Hard
Fans are paying tribute to Markie Post following her death at the age of 70. The actress died Saturday following a nearly four-year battle with cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline. Known for her roles in Night Court, Chicago P.D., The Fall Guy, and many others, Post was a beloved actress, with her fans now mourning her loss on social media.
Post's passing was confirmed Sunday in a statement from her family, who announced "with great sadness" that the actress died "after a three year, ten-month battle with cancer." The exact cancer was not disclosed, though the actress’ family noted that Post continued to work despite battling cancer and going through chemo treatments, "determined to make it her 'side job.'" Amid her battle with the disease, Post worked on the Lifetime Christmas movie Four Christmases, and a Wedding and ABC series The Kids Are Alright. Her family said that for them, "our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."
Born in Palo Alto, California, in 1950, Post’s career spanned decades, with the actress getting her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows like Split Second, Double Dare, and Card Sharks. She earned her first acting credits in 1979 with appearances n episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Hart to Hart before landing her first series regular role as Terri Michaels on The Fall Guy. She starred in 65 episodes from 1982 to 1985. In 1984, she was cast as Christine Sullivan on Night Court, starring in 159 episodes of the series. She would later play herself in the 2008 30 Rock episode that served as a Night Court reunion. With dozens of other credits to her name, Post was a beloved figure in Hollywood, and news of her passing over the weekend rocked the entertainment world, with celebrities and fans alike taking to social media to pay their respects.
God Bless Markie Post. She was so funny, beautiful and kind; and still is.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 8, 2021
"RIP to Markie Post, a truly great actress who starred as Christine Sullivan on the TV show Night Court," tweeted one fan. "This feels too soon, especially since Charlie Robinson passed way just last month. Very sad news this Sunday."prevnext
An icon of iconic 80s television, may she rest in peace, very sad...— Benjamin Pohl (5G / Nanobots by Johnson & Johnson) (@BenjaminPohl) August 8, 2021
"The loss of [Markie Post] is heartbreaking," wrote another. "I loved her work. She was gorgeous, funny & just made everything she was in better. She will be missed."prevnext
Man, I wanted to be like her. May Markie Post Rest In Peace. ❤️💔— Kayla Coleski (@KaylaColgan) August 8, 2021
"Saddened to learn of the passing of the talented and well-loved Markie Post; voice actor of June Darby in the Hub Network's Transformers Prime show," shared somebody else. "I send love, prayers, and condolences to the family and loved ones of Markie. Rest in Peace."prevnext
RIP to Markie Post who has passed away at the age of 70. In the '80s Post appeared in hit shows including Night Court & The Fall Guy. #80s pic.twitter.com/wpMzKAFKB4— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 8, 2021
"Sad to hear both [Markie Post] & Charles Robinson had passed away," tweeted one person. "Night Court was my favorite show to watch when it was on.. Rest easy to the both of them."prevnext
Sad to hear about Markie Post passing. She was the look of the 80s #markiepost pic.twitter.com/C49pXgMUkL— Robot Head (@iamrobothead) August 8, 2021
"May [Markie Post] rest in piece," added a fan. "I was always fond of Markie, had a bit of a teenage crush on her during the Night Court days, but who didn't? Beautiful person inside and out!"prevnext
No daily #NightCourt caption contest today. RIP Markie Post pic.twitter.com/Qv4dP8z3MA— Casey Roberson (@jimmyjone) August 9, 2021
"What a sad story," tweeted another. "I used to watch her act on a show on CBS with John Ritter "Hearts A Fire" nearly thirty years ago."prevnext
Night Court was one of my favs when I was a kid. RIP to Markie Post. 😢 pic.twitter.com/lna5Sh9Gw9— Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) August 8, 2021
"[Markie Post] will always have a place in my childhood memories," wrote another. "She always made my family laugh alongside her [Night Court] costars. May her memory be a blessing."prev