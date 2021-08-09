Markie Post's Death Hits 'Night Court' and 'Chicago P.D.' Fans Hard

Fans are paying tribute to Markie Post following her death at the age of 70. The actress died Saturday following a nearly four-year battle with cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline. Known for her roles in Night Court, Chicago P.D., The Fall Guy, and many others, Post was a beloved actress, with her fans now mourning her loss on social media.

Post's passing was confirmed Sunday in a statement from her family, who announced "with great sadness" that the actress died "after a three year, ten-month battle with cancer." The exact cancer was not disclosed, though the actress’ family noted that Post continued to work despite battling cancer and going through chemo treatments, "determined to make it her 'side job.'" Amid her battle with the disease, Post worked on the Lifetime Christmas movie Four Christmases, and a Wedding and ABC series The Kids Are Alright. Her family said that for them, "our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."

Born in Palo Alto, California, in 1950, Post’s career spanned decades, with the actress getting her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows like Split Second, Double Dare, and Card Sharks. She earned her first acting credits in 1979 with appearances n episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Hart to Hart before landing her first series regular role as Terri Michaels on The Fall Guy. She starred in 65 episodes from 1982 to 1985. In 1984, she was cast as Christine Sullivan on Night Court, starring in 159 episodes of the series. She would later play herself in the 2008 30 Rock episode that served as a Night Court reunion. With dozens of other credits to her name, Post was a beloved figure in Hollywood, and news of her passing over the weekend rocked the entertainment world, with celebrities and fans alike taking to social media to pay their respects.