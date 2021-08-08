Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'Chicago P.D.' Star, Dead at 70

✖

Hollywood is saying goodbye to beloved actor Markie Post. On Saturday evening, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Post died at the age of 70. She was best known for her roles in Night Court, Chicago P.D., and The Fall Guy, amongst others.

Post reportedly died after a battle with cancer (the Daily Mail reported that Post was battling cancer for nearly four years before her passing). Her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the news to THR. The actor's family released a statement about her passing, which read, “But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.” Post is survived by her husband, writer Michael A. Ross, her two daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, her son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn, and a five-month-old granddaughter.

Post's acting career began in the 1970s, during which she appeared in Frankie and Annette: The Second Time Around and in television shows such as CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, and The Incredible Hulk. One of her big breaks came in 1982 when she appeared in The Fall Guy. Post portrayed the role of Terri Michaels in the series from 1982 to 1985. The Fall Guy also starred Lee Majors, Heather Thomas, and Douglas Barr. In 1984, she joined Night Court. Post worked on Night Court from 1984 to 1992, portraying the character Christine Sullivan.

In more recent years, Post made a number of appearances in some well-known projects. She appeared as Mary's Mom in There's Something About Mary, which starred Cameron Diaz as Mary. More recently, she appeared in several episodes of Chicago P.D. Post's character on Chicago P.D., Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher, was the mother of Sophia Bush's Detective Erin Lindsay.

Before Post made the jump over to acting, she actually worked as a producer. According to THR, she worked as an associate producer on the game series Double Dare, which was hosted by Alex Trebek. Many years after she worked on the series, Post opened up about her time as a producer during an appearance on late-night television, per the Daily Mail. She even joked about her producing work, saying, "I wrote questions for Family Feud and I found prizes for Price Is Right and I researched Split Second - I learned more researching that game show than I did in four years of college."