Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to 9/11 Anniversary in New Instagram Post

As the United States commemorates and mourns on the 18th anniversary of of the 9/11 attacks, actor Mark Wahlberg has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the memory of all the fallen. In the post, Wahlberg shared a photo of the New York City skyline, with two bright beams shining where the Twin Towers stood.

In the caption, he included the phrase, “Never Forget” as a hashtag, alongside a broken heart emoji. Many of Wahlberg’s fans and followers have since commented on the post.

“Still angry and sad. Brings a tear to the eye. Probably always will. Never forget,” one fan wrote as another chimed in, “This was the day I decided to become a paramedic. Changed my life forever. God bless them all.”

“My heart still goes out to all the families even 18 years later. You are loved and will NEVER be forgotten,” another added, as one echoed the sentiments with their comment: “Never forget, and loved how EVERYBODY came together and helped one another!!!!”

Wahlberg is not the only celebrity to take to social media for the purpose of sharing a memorial about the anniversary of Sept. 11, as many of them have been sharing heartfelt posts all morning.

“2,996 lives lost. Still seems surreal. May God bless their souls. And their families and friends who mourn them today and everyday. #NeverForget,” tweeted filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

8:46 AM – the exact time that the first tower was hit. 2,977 people killed, more than 6,000 people injured. Countless families ripped apart, too many broken hearts to imagine. A country forever changed. Remembering those we lost on 9/11. I will always remember. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/b1GSIprcy8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 11, 2019

“Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in fear of what was happening,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote in a tweet. “Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in shock of the bravery of 1st responders.

“Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in awe of the hope invoked by our grieving country standing proud together,” she added.

As diverse as our country is, we stand united as Americans and we are there for each other, especially during the darkest of moments. When we stand together, united by our love for each other and for our country, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/kN9ltJ8MeD — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 11, 2019

Finally, actor Nick Zano shared a similar photo to the one Wahlberg posted, and wrote, “Always and forever. Lost true heroes this day… Heart goes to all of those who lost. [Never Forget].”

