Mark Wahlberg Posts ’90s Throwback With Late Mom on First Birthday Since Her Death

Mark Wahlberg continues to share photos in memory of his late mother, Alma Wahlberg, on Instagram. The Lone Survivor actor shared another throwback photo on Saturday, showing off some early '90s fashion on his 50th birthday. Alma, who often appeared with her sons on the reality series Wahlburgers, died in April. She was 78.

"Miss you," Wahlberg simply wrote alongside the old photo Saturday. He included two praying hands emojis, as well as a broken heart. Over 400,000 of his followers liked the post, and many more shared their condolences. "God bless my man," Mario Lopez wrote. "[She] will live forever in your heart," one fan wrote. "Beautiful," another wrote. "Forever in your heart," another commented. Many others wished Wahlberg a happy birthday. In the picture, Wahlberg is wearing a pass from a New Kids on the Block show, which they attended to support Wahlberg's older brother Donnie Wahlberg, 51.

Donnie and Wahlberg announced Alma's death on April 18. At the time, Donnie shared a video tribute to his mother, as well as a heartbreaking message to her. "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," the Blue Bloods actor wrote. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

Donnie went on to write that he often tells people that Alma is responsible for anything about him that people may like. "She made the best of times in the worst of times," Donnie wrote. "That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong."

Wahlberg's wife, model Rhea Wahlberg, also posted a tribute to Alma in April. She shared several photos of her late mother-in-law with Wahlberg's children. "Her spirit... We love you now and always," Rhea wrote. Paul Wahlberg, Wahlberg and Donnie's brother who serves as a chef at Wahlburgers, wrote a simple tribute to his mother. "I love you mom," Paul wrote, adding a red heart emoji.