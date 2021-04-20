'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Poignant Message After Mom Alma's Death

✖

Donnie Wahlberg continues to share poignant messages since the death of his mother, Alma Wahlberg, on Sunday. The Blue Bloods star shared a sun-drenched image from New York City, where he films the CBS police drama, noting how important gratitude is. Alma died Sunday at age 78 from complications of dementia. Wahlberg, 51, spoke about his mother's declining health in a statement last summer.

"We can make every moment of our lives a little bit better — if we can find a little bit of [gratitude] in every moment of our lives," Wahlberg tweeted. He included the hashtags "thankful" and "Monday thoughts," as well as several emojis, including two hearts and a dove. The New Kids on the Block singer shared the hopeful message a day after he shared the sad news about his mother.

On Sunday, Wahlberg published a video tribute to Alma that included moments from Wahlburgers and other important family moments. "Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing, and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained," Wahlberg wrote alongside the video. "She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times."

"That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong," Wahlberg continued. "She was the epitome of the word grace."

Wahlberg's fans knew Alma's health was declining. In July 2020, he shared a heartbreaking update, noting that Alma retained her feisty spirit while the symptoms of dementia began. "During my visit, she didn’t remember much and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," Wahlberg wrote at the time. "She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones. That you will be together again."

Alma was mother to Wahlberg and his eight siblings, including fellow actor Mark Wahlberg and Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg. Mark and Paul shared short messages to their mom on Instagram. "I love you Mom," Paul simply wrote alongside a photo with Alma at a Wahlburgers restaurant. Mark shared a photo, calling Alma his "angel."