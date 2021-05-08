Mark Wahlberg Reveals Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Alma

✖

In mid-April, Alma Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg's mother, passed away. Thursday would have marked her 79th birthday. On Instagram, Mark paid tribute to his late mother with a sweet tribute to her.

Mark kept his birthday tribute to Alma short and sweet. He posted a photo of himself and his mother for the occasion and captioned it with, "Happy birthday mommy." The actor ended his message with a red heart emoji. Of course, Mark's birthday post immediately drew fans to the comments section, as they, in turn, shared their own birthday tributes to Alma. One fan wrote a lovely message to Mark about Alma in which they shared how much they'll miss her positive energy. They wrote, "Thank you for sharing your mom with us. She brought joy to our lives just as you and your brothers brought joy to hers."

Both Mark and his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, revealed that their mother passed away in mid-April. At the time, both of the actors took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. The Spenser Confidential star posted a photo of his mother, which he captioned with a touching, "My angel. Rest in peace." Donnie paid tribute to Alma by posting a video on Instagram that showcased many of the special moments that the two were able to share over the years. He captioned the video with, in part, "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

Donnie's video tribute began with their mother and son dance at his wedding, with Donnie noting that he surprised Alma by having Regina Belle sing "If I Could" live in person. He wrote that this was the song that Alma danced to at each of her kids' respective weddings. "I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be," he wrote about the sweet moment they were able to enjoy at his wedding. "Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did." The Blue Bloods actor ended his post with, "It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."