Mark Wahlberg's Wife Breaks Silence on Mother-in-Law Alma's Death

On Sunday, news broke that Mark Wahlberg's mother, Alma Wahlberg, passed away. She was 78 at the time of her death. In response to her passing, Mark's wife, Rhea Durham, released a tribute to her late mother-in-law on Instagram.

Durham originally came under fire on Sunday after she published a post that did not relate to Alma's death. Her post included her excitement over her son's football team. But, Instagram users didn't appreciate the fact that she did not release a statement on her mother-in-law's passing, as it came on that day. One user even wrote, "No post for ALMA? Like I'm in the twilight zone." Days after Alma's death, Durham indeed released a tribute to her. On Tuesday, she posted several photos of herself, Mark, their kids, and Alma alongside a sweet message. She captioned the photos with, "Her spirit [prayer hands emoji] We love you now and always."

Durham's post is one of the many tributes to Alma from the Wahlberg family. Of course, her husband, Mark, also posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram. On the day that it was originally reported, the Spenser Confidential actor posted a photo of his mother alongside a short and sweet caption that read, "My angel. Rest in peace."

The next day, he posted another photo of his late mother, one in which she posed alongside him, his wife, and their four children. The lovely photo came with a heartbreaking message in which he noted that his kids' grandma is dearly missed.

Mark's brother, Donnie Wahlberg, also posted a touching tribute to their mother. His Instagram tribute may just tear at your heartstrings, as he included a video that depicted some of the special moments that he was able to share with her over the years. The video tribute began with the mother and son duo dancing at his wedding to a live rendition of Regina Belle's "If I Could." In his caption, Donnie noted that his mother danced to that particular song with her children at each of their respective weddings. He decided to surprise her with Belle performing the song in person.

"I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true," the Blue Bloods actor wrote, in part. "She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue."