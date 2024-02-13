Mark Consuelos Walks off 'Live With Kelly and Mark' After Losing Game to Jane Krakowski

This is the second time that Krakowski has beaten Consuelos at 'Stump Mark.'

Mark Consuelos seems to be a bit of a sore loser. The daytime talk show co-host recently lost a trivia game to actress Jane Krakowski and then walked off the set of Live With Kelly and Mark afterward. On Tuesday, Consuelos and Krakowski squared off in a game of "Stump Mark," one of the show's regular games where the co-host listens to callers sharing different scenarios and tries to guess which is fake.

This time around, Krakowski presented two situations: She claimed that she saw the musical Rent on stage 20 times, and that she competed in ice-skating competitions. Notably, Krakowski previously beat Consuelos at the game, and she even wore the "I Stumped Mark" shirt she won last time, thus effectively psyching him out.

"God, you're good," Consuelos told Krakowski, eventually saying that it was "so obvious" Krakowski was telling the truth about seeing Rent 20 times. Turns out, he was wrong, leaving the Ally McBeal alum as the winner, yet again, and this time with an "I Stumped Mark Again" shirt.

"Give me the shirt," Krakowski said, prompting Consuelos to walk off-set. "He just left! He walked off the set!" Consuelos' wife and co-host Kelly Ripa exclaimed before Consuelos returned and questioned if Krakowski's win should "count against my record."