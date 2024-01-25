'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart Teases Potential Reboot

Calista Flockhart is returning to TV for the first time in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. While she is excited about current and future projects, there's also hope for an Ally McBeal reboot. Flockhart spoke about a potential reboot while on the red carpet recently. More interest in a reboot sparked after Flockhart recently reunited with her Ally McBeal castmates at the 2024 Emmys as part of the show's celebration of TV history and milestones segment. Flockhart expressed excitement. "I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it," Flockhart said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

She wasn't initially part of any conversations about the revival. But she says now she "would be game" to be a part of a reboot, noting, "Sure, I'm always game."

Ally McBeal premiered in 1997 and followed a young attorney at a new law firm with a sexual environment. The staff at the firm includes Ally's ex-boyfriend. The series features fantasy sequences, flashbacks, and voiceovers to reveal what Ally is thinking throughout each episode. Flockhart played the lead role. The series lasted for five seasons and was canceled due to low ratings and not receiving Emmy or Golden Globe nominations in its final season. It ran on FOX.

CNN reported on its cancelation in 2002. In a statement from FOX, the show's producer, David E. Kelley said, "It's sad to say goodbye to something you love, even when perhaps it is time. They're bringing 'L.A. Law' back, so I remain hopeful." Kelley was the person to break the news to the cast. "There were tears. It was emotional," 20th Century Fox Television spokesman Chris Alexander told The Associated Press in a separate statement.

Despite its low-rated final season, the then-president of entertainment for FOX Broadcasting, Gail Berman, praised Kelley's work. "[He] is one of television's visionaries," Berman said. "His 'Ally McBeal' became a landmark series for Fox and for the television industry, and Calista Flockhart is a singular talent who brought to life the unique voice of the character of Ally McBeal. ... It will be impossible to replace them, but we are fortunate to continue our relationship with David and his team."