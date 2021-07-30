Mariska Hargitay Spotted in Cast, Crutches on 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

✖

Mariska Hargitay is on the mend and on the go! Just weeks after she revealed she broke her ankle, the Law & Order: SVU actress, 57, was spotted using crutches while wearing a cast in new photos obtained by PEOPLE. Rocking a floral maxi dress and looking fresh despite the injury, Hargitay kept it casual when it came to footwear, wearing a sneaker on her left foot.

Hargitay first revealed she injured her right ankle on July 6, sharing on Instagram a photo of her limb wrapped in bandages. "My summer look," she joked in the caption, adding among the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet." She told PEOPLE of getting back to the SVU set as Detective Olivia Benson, "I am getting better every day and very excited to go back to work and keep the streets of New York City safe."

The star certainly has had plenty of encouragement when it comes to healing, including a hilarious campaign from friend and comedian Melissa McCarthy. The Bridesmaid star took to the streets of Los Angeles earlier this month with a sign reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery," asking people to show their support in a video she shared to Instagram.

"Believe it or not, she sent me an even longer video that was pretty epic," Hargitay told PEOPLE of the stunt. "I was absolutely blown away. I couldn't even speak when I saw it." She went on to praise McCarthy as "the most fun and the most creative" person. "She's just a genius. She literally blew my mind, it was crazy," Hargitay said. "She's pure magic, that one."

It's been a rough road to recovery for Hargitay this year. In May, she shared a photo wearing a knee and ankle brace to her Instagram, revealing that after undergoing an MRI, doctors discovered she had "a broken knee, a hairline fracture in [her] ankle and a torn ligament." Hargitay didn't explain what happened but did disclose that the incident "did not happen at work" and that it would thankfully not require surgery to heal.