Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Mazza Welcome Baby No. 3

There is another addition to the Saved by the Bell family! Extra host Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza, welcomed their third child on Monday. The couple have a new son to join 8-year-old daughter Gia and 5-year-old Dominic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:58am PDT

“It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy… Santino Rafael Lopez,” Lopez wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable gallery of photos from the hospital. “Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ!”

He added the hashtag “Baby Lopez 3.”

The couple announced they were expecting to add to their family in January with an adorable video co-starring their children.

“Alright, Lopez fam bam update for ya. I’m crazy with work as usual. Mrs. Lopez, what about you?” Lopez said in the clip.

“I’m having a baby,” Courtney said, raising her shirt to reveal a baby bump as their children shouted.

“That’s right!” Lopez chimed in. “We are adding to the team. We are going to be a party of five.”

In an interview with PEOPLE a few days after sharing the baby news, Lopez called their third baby a “miracle.” He said the couple was prepared to be a family of four if they did not conceive before the end of last year.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each. But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle,” Lopez said.

Lopez, 45, and Courtney also waited until Santino was born to learn his gender.

“We’ve waited for all the kids, [so] it’s going to be a surprise,” Lopez told PEOPLE in January. “We’re pretty old school, you know, it being the tie-breaker. It doesn’t matter, to be honest, as long as it’s healthy. We’re just very excited. The gender reveal will be when it’s born!”

Lopez and Courtney married in 2012, with Gia serving as their flower girl.

Coincidentally, Courtney told Us Weekly shortly after their marriage that Lopez wanted four kids, but she only wants three.

“Mario is trying to convince me to have four kids,” Courtney said in April 2013. “I said I would have three — that was pushing it.”

Lopez is best known for playing A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. He also hosts the entertainment newsmagazine Extra and now hosts an HGTV series called Supersize My Pool, which debuted on Saturday.

“It made me realize what a dreary pool I have. It could really use a face-lift. My kids are already hitting me up,” Lopez told UPI of the series.

In Supersize My Pool, homeowners have backyard makeovers by surprise. Lopez and his team show up to give contest winners beautiful pools, water slides, hot tubs and more.

Supersize My Pool airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images