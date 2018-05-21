Mario Batali Being Investigated for Alleged Second Rape Case

Mario Batali is under investigation for an alleged rape at another one of his New York restaurants, for an incident a women claims happened the year before the alleged Spotted Pig incident that was highlighted on CBS‘ 60 Minutes on Sunday, TMZ reports.

A Texas woman claims that she was sexually assaulted by Batali in January 2004, law enforcement sources told the news outlet. She reportedly filed a police report with the New York Police Department in March of 2018.

The alleged victim reportedly told police she was drinking at the bar at Babbo, Batali’s West Village restaurant, and that around 2 a.m. she went upstairs to use the restroom. TMZ reports that the next thing she remembers is being sexually assaulted by Batali while physically unable to resist.

NYPD reportedly has opened an investigation into the women’s claim.

On 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper spoke to an employee from another one of Batali’s restaurants, Spotted Pig, who claims Batali may have drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. She said following the alleged incident, she went to the hospital to have a rape kit done but did not file a police report.

Multiple women who previously worked at the Spotted Pig told 60 Minutes on Sunday that Batali and the restaurant’s co-owner, Ken Friedman, sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Batali strongly denied assaulting a woman whose allegations were reported by CBS. He added that he wasn’t focused on a professional comeback but on a “personal path forward” on which “I can continue in my charitable endeavors — helping the underprivileged and those in need.”

It’s unclear if Batali was asked about the alleged second sexual assault.

A spokesman for Friedman told NBC News that he “vehemently denies any non-consensual activity” and that a woman who told 60 Minutes that he assaulted her “never issued a complaint” and “expressed ongoing affection for him.”

In December, Batali issued an apology for his behavior after he was fired from The Chew and took a leave of absence from day-to-day operations of his business after the foodie website Eater.com reported allegations sexual misconduct.

Batali’s apology, which admitted to making “many mistakes” and apologized for disappointing “my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” confused people on social media after he ended the message with a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls.

ABC fired Batali from The Chew following a review of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew,” a network spokesperson said in a statement at the time, Variety reported.

“While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct,” the spokesperson added.