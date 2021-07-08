Marilyn Manson Turns Self in Over Assault Charges, Released Without Bail

✖

Marilyn Manson reportedly turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. The Blast reports that Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed. The shock rocker was ultimately released without bail, on a deal that he will appear at a court hearing in Laconia, New Hampshire in August.

The assault charges against Manson stem from a 2019 incident, in which Manson is accused of "[shooting] his snot" onto a camerawoman who was filming his concert. Manson has downplayed the situation in the past, but eyewitnesses have provided a different account. "He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated," a witness previously told People. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In and Is Released Without Bail on New Hampshire Assault Charges https://t.co/L3nleS2kd2 — People (@people) July 8, 2021

Manson's misdemeanor assault charges from the incident may be the least of his legal woes, as the musician is also currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations. Recently, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed, ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him, as well.

The new scrutiny on Manson's relationship began in February, when actress Evan Rachel Wood, his ex-fiancée, named him as her abuser, writing in a social media post, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." She went on to add, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. "I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it," Borland said during a live stream event. "Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out."